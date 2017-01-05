Mother, daughter to show off works at Blount-Bridgers House
Edgecombe Arts will present the works of two Asheville artists with local ties - Bee Sieburg and her daughter Molly Courcelle - from Jan. 12 through Feb. 18 in the Hobson Pittman Memorial Gallery. A reception and gallery talk will be held in the gallery 5:30-7:30 p.m. on opening night, Jan. 12. The featured artists have a real connection to Tarboro since the former Bee Pitt is a native and is Tarboro Mayor Joe Pitt's big sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan 1
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC