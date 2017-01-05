Mother, daughter to show off works at...

Mother, daughter to show off works at Blount-Bridgers House

Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Edgecombe Arts will present the works of two Asheville artists with local ties - Bee Sieburg and her daughter Molly Courcelle - from Jan. 12 through Feb. 18 in the Hobson Pittman Memorial Gallery. A reception and gallery talk will be held in the gallery 5:30-7:30 p.m. on opening night, Jan. 12. The featured artists have a real connection to Tarboro since the former Bee Pitt is a native and is Tarboro Mayor Joe Pitt's big sister.

Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

