Harris receives annual MLK award
Edgecombe County Commissioner Viola Harris was the recipient of the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Citizenship Award during the recent MLK Commemorative Banquet at ECC in Tarboro. Harris was nominated by Community Enrichment Director Doris Stith and Effective County Entrepreneur Organization member Odessa Tillery.
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan 26
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan 1
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
