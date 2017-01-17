FEMA deadline for hurricane relief ex...

FEMA deadline for hurricane relief extended -

1 hr ago

With the two-week extension for those affected by Hurricane Matthew in North Carolina, survivors who have not registered with FEMA for damage from the storm can do so now. Gov. Roy Cooper requested the extension so that residents could have more time to register or reconsider registering with FEMA.

Read more at Anson Record.

