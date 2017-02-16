Features 1 hour ago 1:07 p.m.Who rescued who? The story of 'The Little Brown Dog"
A 'Little Brown Dog' has captured the hearts of many when she took it upon herself to help the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control's Emergency Response team following Hurricane Matthew. Charlotte's ACC team had deployed to Eastern North Carolina to help assist Edgecombe County Animal Control with Hurricane Matthew search and rescue and recovery operations.
Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
