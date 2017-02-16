Features 1 hour ago 1:07 p.m.Who resc...

Features 1 hour ago 1:07 p.m.Who rescued who? The story of 'The Little Brown Dog"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

A 'Little Brown Dog' has captured the hearts of many when she took it upon herself to help the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control's Emergency Response team following Hurricane Matthew. Charlotte's ACC team had deployed to Eastern North Carolina to help assist Edgecombe County Animal Control with Hurricane Matthew search and rescue and recovery operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan 26 John 3
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan '17 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
News Princeville, NC residents still recovering from... Nov '16 firsthome 1
News Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama... Nov '16 jhinton12 1
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,107 • Total comments across all topics: 278,934,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC