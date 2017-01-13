Edgecombe school board recognizes out...

Edgecombe school board recognizes outstanding students

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The Edgecombe County Board of Education recognized 56 outstanding students as Gold Key recipients at the December school board meeting in Keihin Auditorium at Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro. Gold Key students are recognized for serving as positive role models for their classmates and other young people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan 1 HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec 18 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec '16 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
News Princeville, NC residents still recovering from... Nov '16 firsthome 1
News Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama... Nov '16 jhinton12 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,835 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC