Edgecombe school board recognizes outstanding students
The Edgecombe County Board of Education recognized 56 outstanding students as Gold Key recipients at the December school board meeting in Keihin Auditorium at Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro. Gold Key students are recognized for serving as positive role models for their classmates and other young people.
