Deadline looms for disaster aid

There's only one week left for Twin Counties residents affected by Hurricane Matthew to register for disaster assistance grants from FEMA and to submit applications for low-interest disaster loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Residents have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to file for federal assistance following the flooding caused by Hurricane Matthew.

