010117flooding1.jpg
The Twin Counties has been plagued with unemployment and stagnate economic growth for so long it's no wonder everyone was jumping up and down with excitement when CSX announced in July plans to build a major shipping terminal in Rocky Mount. CSX is set to build the $270 million Carolina Connector, a state-of-the-art trains-to-trucks terminal expected to create 300 short-term construction jobs during the development phase and another 300 long-term positions once the terminal becomes operational.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|5 hr
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC