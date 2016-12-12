Volunteers sought for flood recovery

Hurricane Matthew might be a memory to most folks, but the storm's damage continues to cause hardships for some Twin Counties residents. Several relief organizations have had volunteers on the ground assisting since Matthew hit in October; but many of these relief groups and their volunteers are beginning to demobilize or have been mobilized to assist with other disasters, said Donnie Daniels, division chief of Life Safety and Training and the Emergency Management coordinator with the Rocky Mount Fire Department.

