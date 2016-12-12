Volunteers sought for flood recovery

Volunteers sought for flood recovery

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Hurricane Matthew might be a memory to most folks, but the storm's damage continues to cause hardships for some Twin Counties residents. Several relief organizations have had volunteers on the ground assisting since Matthew hit in October; but many of these relief groups and their volunteers are beginning to demobilize or have been mobilized to assist with other disasters, said Donnie Daniels, division chief of Life Safety and Training and the Emergency Management coordinator with the Rocky Mount Fire Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec 18 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec 6 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
News Princeville, NC residents still recovering from... Nov '16 firsthome 1
News Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama... Nov '16 jhinton12 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew... Oct '16 Belinda Brown 4
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,805

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC