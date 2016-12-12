Volunteers sought for flood recovery
Hurricane Matthew might be a memory to most folks, but the storm's damage continues to cause hardships for some Twin Counties residents. Several relief organizations have had volunteers on the ground assisting since Matthew hit in October; but many of these relief groups and their volunteers are beginning to demobilize or have been mobilized to assist with other disasters, said Donnie Daniels, division chief of Life Safety and Training and the Emergency Management coordinator with the Rocky Mount Fire Department.
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
