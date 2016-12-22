Undercover drug sweep snares 15 suspects
A weeklong undercover drug operation by the Tarboro Police Department led to the arrest of 15 people from Nash and Edgecombe counties. The suspects arrested in the Dec. 7 undercover operation were from Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Pinetops and face a variety of drug and other charges including possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell and distribute heroin, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC