Undercover drug sweep snares 15 suspects

A weeklong undercover drug operation by the Tarboro Police Department led to the arrest of 15 people from Nash and Edgecombe counties. The suspects arrested in the Dec. 7 undercover operation were from Rocky Mount, Tarboro and Pinetops and face a variety of drug and other charges including possession with intent to sell and distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell and distribute heroin, possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana.

