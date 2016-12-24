Tarboro town councilman dies at age 47

Tarboro town councilman dies at age 47

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

A viewing and memorial service is set for 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Keihin Auditorium on the Edgecombe Community College campus in Tarboro. Knight stepped down as mayor pro-tem a couple of months ago, citing his ongoing battle with cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec 18 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec 6 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
News Princeville, NC residents still recovering from... Nov '16 firsthome 1
News Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama... Nov '16 jhinton12 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew... Oct '16 Belinda Brown 4
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Ebola
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,264 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,952

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC