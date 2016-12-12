Tarboro Boys & Girls Clubs site relocates after flood

After facing a series of challenges since the flood in October, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region is finally getting re-established in Edgecombe County and is building a stronger partnership with Edgecombe County Public Schools. One ramification of the flooding in Edgecombe County was that the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region lost the use of their facilities at the Ray Center in Tarboro.

