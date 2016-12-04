Retail sales increase across area
A positive sign of growth for the local economy was the recent report of increases in retail sales in the Twin Counties. Alan Matthews, director of business recruitment at the Rocky Mount Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with city of Rocky Mount, said the N.C. Department of Revenue reported a strong increase in consumer spending across the state from the most recent third quarter period.
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
