New mayor chosen in Tarboro

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Joe Pitt, co-owner of Marrow-Pitt Ace Home Center, was elected by the council at its Monday meeting to serve out the remainder of the term left vacant by Rick Page, who stepped down earlier this year. "I'm honored they considered me," Pitt said.

