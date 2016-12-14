New mayor chosen in Tarboro
Joe Pitt, co-owner of Marrow-Pitt Ace Home Center, was elected by the council at its Monday meeting to serve out the remainder of the term left vacant by Rick Page, who stepped down earlier this year. "I'm honored they considered me," Pitt said.
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
