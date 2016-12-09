Meetings to outline flood recovery
Lawyers specializing in storm recovery are holding another round of meetings next week in Eastern North Carolina beginning Tuesday in Tarboro. The meetings will focus on financial recovery and the importance of holding insurers accountable for the full and fair resolution of flood victims' insurance claims, said Florida-based attorney Tom Young.
