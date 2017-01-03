Flood-stricken historic town mulls fe...

Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyouts again

There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyouts again. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

Her ruined furniture, books, pictures and other belongings lie stacked at the curb, left there by volunteers with Samaritan's Purse. They've placed family photos that might be saved on the porch.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 Sunday Dec 18
Comrade tRump will have no sympathy for these losers who can't read "flood zone" on their plat maps.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#2 Sunday Dec 18
Fcvk tRump wrote:
Comrade tRump will have no sympathy for these losers who can't read "flood zone" on their plat maps.
You sound like my ex.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jan 1 HeidyTimberlake 1
Joe Pledger Dec 6 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
News Princeville, NC residents still recovering from... Nov '16 firsthome 1
News Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama... Nov '16 jhinton12 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew... Oct '16 Belinda Brown 4
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,821

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC