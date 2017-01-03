Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyouts again
There are 2 comments on the WRAL.com story from Sunday Dec 18, titled Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyouts again. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
Her ruined furniture, books, pictures and other belongings lie stacked at the curb, left there by volunteers with Samaritan's Purse. They've placed family photos that might be saved on the porch.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.
|
#1 Sunday Dec 18
Comrade tRump will have no sympathy for these losers who can't read "flood zone" on their plat maps.
|
#2 Sunday Dec 18
You sound like my ex.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan 1
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC