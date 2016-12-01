Farmers enjoy record harvests

While flooding from Hurricane Matthew took its toll on Edgecombe County this season, farmers for the most part managed to have good harvests filled with several first-time events. "All farmers had some level of damage from the storm, but farmers are resilient and manage with the hand they're dealt," Art Bradley, director of the Edgecombe County Cooperative Extension, said Wednesday at the 39th annual Tarboro-Edgecombe Farm-City Breakfast.

