Edgecombe school district pursues new teacher recruitment plan
Edgecombe County Public Schools is pursuing a new way to recruit and retain teachers that may lead to promotions and increased pay potential for high-achieving teachers in the district. The school system has embarked on a relationship with a Chapel Hill-based company called Public Impact in order to promote what the organization terms "opportunity culture schools" within the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC