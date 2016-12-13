ECC receives $2 million grant
Edgecombe Community College recently was awarded a Predominantly Black Institution Program Grant that will provide more than $2 million to strengthen student success measures on both the Tarboro and Rocky Mount campuses. The grant, the first Predominantly Black Institution Program Grant the college has received, will provide ECC with $409,549 a year for the next five years.
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
