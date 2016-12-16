ECC Honor Society inducts 26 students

ECC Honor Society inducts 26 students

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

New Phi Theta Kappa honor society members at Edgecombe Community College include, front row, from left, Ruby Estabane, Gloria Whitaker, Kelsey Owens, Logan Burnette, Haley Bain, Taylor Redman, Brenda Goodwin, Megan Ecker, Staton Dupree, and back row, from left, Sa'Quin Winstead, Saul Cisneros, Allison Parks, Mona Perkins, Amy Jilcott, Mack Cherry, Ronese Whitley and Holden Harrell. Edgecombe Community College's Alpha Omega Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted 26 students into its membership during a recent induction ceremony held on the Tarboro campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning 8 hr HeidyTimberlake 1
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec 18 Frogface Kate 2
Joe Pledger Dec 6 Greenville chick 2
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
News Princeville, NC residents still recovering from... Nov '16 firsthome 1
News Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama... Nov '16 jhinton12 1
Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues) Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,524,789

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC