ECC Honor Society inducts 26 students
New Phi Theta Kappa honor society members at Edgecombe Community College include, front row, from left, Ruby Estabane, Gloria Whitaker, Kelsey Owens, Logan Burnette, Haley Bain, Taylor Redman, Brenda Goodwin, Megan Ecker, Staton Dupree, and back row, from left, Sa'Quin Winstead, Saul Cisneros, Allison Parks, Mona Perkins, Amy Jilcott, Mack Cherry, Ronese Whitley and Holden Harrell. Edgecombe Community College's Alpha Omega Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted 26 students into its membership during a recent induction ceremony held on the Tarboro campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|8 hr
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC