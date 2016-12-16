ECC Honor Society inducts 26 students

New Phi Theta Kappa honor society members at Edgecombe Community College include, front row, from left, Ruby Estabane, Gloria Whitaker, Kelsey Owens, Logan Burnette, Haley Bain, Taylor Redman, Brenda Goodwin, Megan Ecker, Staton Dupree, and back row, from left, Sa'Quin Winstead, Saul Cisneros, Allison Parks, Mona Perkins, Amy Jilcott, Mack Cherry, Ronese Whitley and Holden Harrell. Edgecombe Community College's Alpha Omega Nu chapter of Phi Theta Kappa inducted 26 students into its membership during a recent induction ceremony held on the Tarboro campus.

