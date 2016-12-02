Autumn's Lights to launch fundraising light display
Curtis Bearden and his family will throw the switch Saturday at their Turning on the Lights Celebration and thousands of twinkling Christmas lights will mark the beginning of the holiday season at the Bearden's annual Autumn's Lights display. Every year, the Beardens decorate their home at 38 Sir Dillon's Lane in Tarboro with an elaborate Christmas lights display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec 18
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec 6
|Greenville chick
|2
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|Princeville, NC residents still recovering from...
|Nov '16
|firsthome
|1
|Samaritana s Purse gives Gov. McCrory Good Sama...
|Nov '16
|jhinton12
|1
|Trump vs Clinton 2016 (The Issues)
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Road to recovery could test patience of Matthew...
|Oct '16
|Belinda Brown
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC