Taos Sears Hometown Store Gets "America's Appliance Experts " Makeover

Store Hosts Grand Reopening Celebration June 16-17 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More TAOS, N.M., June 07, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of the Sears Hometown Store in Taos, New Mexico culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17, 2017.

