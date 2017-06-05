Taos Sears Hometown Store Gets "America's Appliance Experts " Makeover
Store Hosts Grand Reopening Celebration June 16-17 to Unveil New Product Assortment, Redesigned Merchandising, Comprehensive Employee Training and More TAOS, N.M., June 07, 2017 -- Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as "America's Appliance Experts®," the refresh of the Sears Hometown Store in Taos, New Mexico culminates with a grand reopening celebration June 16-17, 2017.
