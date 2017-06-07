Missing hiker found dead in Taos County after apparent fall
Taos County authorities say a missing hiker has been found dead, apparently the victim of a fall down an embankment. Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe says the death of Linda Sanford is under investigation and that the state Office of Medical Investigations will determine the cause of death.
