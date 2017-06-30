Man found guilty in Taos woman's death

Man found guilty in Taos woman's death

A jury on Thursday found a 26-year-old Ranchos de Taos man guilty of causing a 24-year-old Taos woman's death while driving under the influence of what a prosecutor characterized as a "cocktail" of prescription medications and marijuana. The case highlighted New Mexico law's lack of well-defined thresholds for what constitutes unacceptable levels of such drugs for motorists in a state where prescription drug abuse has contributed to some of the highest opioid overdose rates in the nation.

