Grant County Commission hears reports on land plan 061317
At an almost three-hour work session on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, commissioners heard a presentation by Aaron Sussman, planner with Bohannon Huston, provider of engineering, spatial data and advanced technologies consulting. He gave an overview of what the plan includes, according to guidelines from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|May '17
|BJL2006
|10
|Teabonics Dictionary (Koch Brothers Press 2017)
|Mar '17
|Repubs Are Traitors
|1
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|5
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC