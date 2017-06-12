Grant County Commission hears reports...

Grant County Commission hears reports on land plan 061317

At an almost three-hour work session on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, commissioners heard a presentation by Aaron Sussman, planner with Bohannon Huston, provider of engineering, spatial data and advanced technologies consulting. He gave an overview of what the plan includes, according to guidelines from the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration.

