Former Mr. New Mexico sentenced in 20...

Former Mr. New Mexico sentenced in 2014 shooting of Taos woman

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Micola "Mick" Sopyn, a past winner of the Mr. New Mexico bodybuilding contest, was recently sentenced to 16 years in prison for the 2014 shooting death of 38-year-old Taos resident Amber Hava. A jury convicted Sopyn of second-degree murder in April.

