Festival on all things fermented growing at a feverish pace in Albuquerque

Variously lauded as culinary alchemy, lost art and even folk medicine, food fermentation has been a common practice among humans across the globe since early man had some cucumbers he wanted to effectively save for later. Chemical and heat-based food preservation methods in the 19th and 20th centuries replaced fermenting in many households, much to our detriment, but now brewing, it seems, is back in force.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.