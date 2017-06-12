Exhibition at the Gerald Peters Galle...

Exhibition at the Gerald Peters Gallery highlights Harold Joe Waldrum's prolific, four-decade career

Read more: Art Daily

The Gerald Peters Gallery , Santa Fe, is presenting an early summer exhibition of approximately 25 works from the estate of New Mexico legend, Harold Joe Waldrum . Running from June 16 A- July 22, 2017, the exhibition was selected from over 600 works in the estate and contains acrylic paintings, drawings, linocuts, aquatint etchings and lithographs produced from the late 1970A's through 2003.

