4 dead in shootings in Taos, Rio Arriba counties, 1 arrested

Four people were killed and one critically injured in what authorities believe was a one-man shooting spree Thursday across Taos and Rio Arriba counties. Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputies arrested Damian Herrera, 21, of Taos in connection with the shootings around 9 p.m. near the junction of U.S. 84 and N.M. 284.

