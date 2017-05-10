Taos music festival features Tierra, ...

Taos music festival features Tierra, more Latin and rock 'n' roll bands

With 20 bands, including Tierra, Mezcal, Micky Cruz, Divino and No Parking, 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Kit Carson Park, 211 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, free; 1-575-758-4491, lmnocbroadcasting.com Something else: Tierra and other bands will offer ticketed shows at Taos venues after performing in the park. Tierra will perform Saturday at Sagebrush Inn and Suites, 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, $25.

