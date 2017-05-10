Taos music festival features Tierra, more Latin and rock 'n' roll bands
With 20 bands, including Tierra, Mezcal, Micky Cruz, Divino and No Parking, 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Kit Carson Park, 211 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos, free; 1-575-758-4491, lmnocbroadcasting.com Something else: Tierra and other bands will offer ticketed shows at Taos venues after performing in the park. Tierra will perform Saturday at Sagebrush Inn and Suites, 1508 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, $25.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Thu
|BJL2006
|10
|Teabonics Dictionary (Koch Brothers Press 2017)
|Mar '17
|Repubs Are Traitors
|1
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|5
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC