Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events School board member sues citizens who tried to recall him but botched the process - loses , has to pay defendants' attorney fees Taos, N. Mex., school board member Arsenio Cordova sued several citizens who were trying to get him recalled. The citizens botched the recall process, so no election took place; Cordova claimed that their actions constituted "malicious abuse of process," partly because they were "politically motivated[,] and intended to curry favor with the School Administrators" and were "done to publicize rumor, innuendo and gossip, with the intent of harassing, embarrassing and humiliating" him.

