Pikes Pick: Celebrate Dennis Hopper Day
Once upon a time the actor Dennis Hopper owned the Mabel Dodge Luhan House, an inn and conference center in Taos, N.M. It was 1970 and he invited all his hippie friends to crash at the pad he renamed "Mud Palace." By 1977 he'd sold it and moved away but his memory lives on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|May 11
|BJL2006
|10
|Teabonics Dictionary (Koch Brothers Press 2017)
|Mar '17
|Repubs Are Traitors
|1
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|5
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC