Cam Fine, ICBA's firebrand, to retire
After nearly 15 years fighting on behalf of community banks, the Independent Community Bankers of America's CEO Cam Fine is hanging up his boxing gloves. At the group's Washington summit on Tuesday morning, Fine is set to announce his intention to retire next year.
Read more at American Banker.
