A time to every purpose: "Voices of C...

A time to every purpose: "Voices of Counterculture in the Southwest"

Friday May 12 Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Sufi Sam's teaching circle, 1970s, photo courtesy the Lama Foundation; courtesy New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors Photo Archive unless otherwise noted Roberta Price: Rick and Ceil's Home, 1969, © Roberta Price, 2004, 2010; courtesy New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors Photo Archive unless otherwise noted Douglas Magnus: Scorekeeper, Hog Farm, Llano San Juan, New Mexico, 1969; courtesy New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors Photo Archive unless otherwise noted Douglas Magnus: La Raza will endure, Santa Fe Plaza, 1970s; courtesy New Mexico History Museum/Palace of the Governors Photo Archive unless otherwise noted Douglas Magnus: Reality - Park Here, Reality Construction Company Commune, near Taos, 1970, courtesy Palace of the Governors Photo Archives , Negative No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

