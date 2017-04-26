Trump order could scuttle New Mexico ...

Trump order could scuttle New Mexico land swap

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

This file aerial photograph taken March 2013 shows the Rio Grande Gorge, looking north from the Taos Gorge Bridge, which is now part of the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument near Taos, N.M. SANTA FE, N.M.>> President Donald's Trumps executive order to review the designation of national monuments on federal lands could scuttle an unapproved land swap with the state of New Mexico designed to generate more local income for education, the state's land commissioner said today. New Mexico Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn said Trump's order may hinder negotiations to transfer 65 square miles of state land holdings into the Rio Grande del Norte National Monument in Northern New Mexico.

