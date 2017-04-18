Music professor retires after 33 year...

Music professor retires after 33 years teaching clarinet

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: The Daily Lobo

After over three decades at UNM, clarinet and saxophone player and music professor Keith Lemmons celebrated his teaching career with a farewell performance last night. A quintet started 33 years ago by Lemmons called the New Mexico Winds played a composition of flute, oboe, bassoon and horn, with Lemmons on clarinet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teabonics Dictionary (Koch Brothers Press 2017) Mar 27 Repubs Are Traitors 1
Taos Jukebox (Jul '12) Mar 23 Musikologist 15
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 5
News Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stevie 3
James J Armijo (Feb '06) Jul '16 Sherry 15
Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 9
See all Taos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taos Forum Now

Taos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Taos, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,501 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC