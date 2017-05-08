Monument review includes oceans, tribal lands and Sequoias
In this March 15, 2015 file photo, a sign is installed at the new Organ Mountain-Desert Peaks National Monument in Las Cruces, N.M. President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday, April 26, 2017, directing his interior secretary to review the designation of dozens of national monuments on federal lands, as he singled out "a massive federal land grab" by the Obama administration. File-In this Oct. 3, 2016, file photo, Kyle Palmer, left, of Idaho waits as his son Lance Palmer of San Francisco, takes a photograph of the scene looking south from Beetle Rock at Giant Forest in Sequoia National Park, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teabonics Dictionary (Koch Brothers Press 2017)
|Mar '17
|Repubs Are Traitors
|1
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|5
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC