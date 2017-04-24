FirstNet's Nationwide Network: A promising opportunity for community paramedicine programs
After the city of Taos, New Mexico's effort to recruit physicians to its town failed nearly 20 years ago, the town adopted a program that expanded the role of EMS personnel and extended health care services to meet the needs of its most disadvantaged citizens. The success of the Taos Red River Project, caught the attention of other towns in both rural and urban areas.
