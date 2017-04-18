Fatal crash creates weekend closure of State Road 68
Taos County Sheriff's deputies say 65-year-old Antonio Aguilar from Taos died Saturday night from his injuries. His wife Maida Aguilar, who was in the passenger seat, was airlifted to Santa Fe.
