Fatal crash creates weekend closure of State Road 68

Taos County Sheriff's deputies say 65-year-old Antonio Aguilar from Taos died Saturday night from his injuries. His wife Maida Aguilar, who was in the passenger seat, was airlifted to Santa Fe.

