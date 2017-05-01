Espa ola police chief to retire

Espa ola police chief to retire

Monday Apr 24

Espanola police chief Richard Gallegos said Monday he will retire at week's end after working as an officer for more than two decades. Gallegos called The New Mexican to say there are no connections between his decision to retire and controversies with Deputy Chief Matthew Vigil, who has been the subject of several 911 calls, including a domestic violence call in Taos in November that led to no charges.

