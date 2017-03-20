Why holes in plane windows?

Why holes in plane windows?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Fox News

We've long espoused the benefits of booking the window seat, but spend enough time there, looking out of that more-or-less 9-by-12.5 inch quasi-rectangle, and you'll begin to notice some things. How small the world looks from above.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 5
News Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stevie 3
James J Armijo (Feb '06) Jul '16 Sherry 15
Taos Jukebox (Jul '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 14
Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 9
News Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11) May '16 Lucile 35
See all Taos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taos Forum Now

Taos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Taos, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,225 • Total comments across all topics: 279,743,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC