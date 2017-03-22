Authorities in Taos County say a sheriff's office sergeant is facing 21 felony counts of fraud, falsification of documents and perjury. Taos County sheriff's sergeant charged with fraud TAOS, N.M. - Authorities in Taos County say a sheriff's office sergeant is facing 21 felony counts of fraud, falsification of documents and perjury.

