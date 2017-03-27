Skiers, snowboarders take advantage of late season snow
The storm that brought heavy rainfall in eastern New Mexico and snow up north is moving out of the state, but it's still impacting several areas with some breezes and fog on Wednesday. The Taos area got 8 inches of new snow, making skiers and snowboarders pretty happy.
