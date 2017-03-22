News Minute: Here is the latest New M...

News Minute: Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 9:50 p.m. MDT

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

The Dona Ana County District Attorney says a Las Cruces man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for kidnapping an elderly woman and stealing her car. The DA says 44-year-old Andrew Serna of Fairacres was sentenced in the October 2015 case in which he burglarized an 82-year-old woman's home, holding her against her will and stealing her car after dropping her off at a convenience store.

Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

