News Minute: Here is the latest New Mexico news from The Associated Press at 9:50 p.m. MDT
The Dona Ana County District Attorney says a Las Cruces man has been sentenced to over 13 years in prison for kidnapping an elderly woman and stealing her car. The DA says 44-year-old Andrew Serna of Fairacres was sentenced in the October 2015 case in which he burglarized an 82-year-old woman's home, holding her against her will and stealing her car after dropping her off at a convenience store.
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|5
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
|Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11)
|May '16
|Lucile
|35
