ALCS Governing Council tweaks risk ma...

ALCS Governing Council tweaks risk management policy, chooses new council members 030917

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

The Governing Council of ALCS met March 9, 2017, at the school on East 180 with a quorum of Shauna McCosh, Dale Lane and Dave Peck to start at 5:35 p.m. Ken Stone arrived later. Lincoln Herrera spoke for the student council, mentioning work each class was doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 5
News Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stevie 3
James J Armijo (Feb '06) Jul '16 Sherry 15
Taos Jukebox (Jul '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 14
Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 9
News Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11) May '16 Lucile 35
See all Taos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taos Forum Now

Taos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Taos, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC