Lawmakera s idea would force drivers ...

Lawmakera s idea would force drivers to yield to city buses

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It's the law to stop for loading and unloading school buses. Now, one legislator wants drivers to yield to transit buses as they merge back into traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Taos to celebrate hippies, "Easy Rider" film, t... (May '09) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 5
News Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Stevie 3
James J Armijo (Feb '06) Jul '16 Sherry 15
Taos Jukebox (Jul '12) Jul '16 Musikologist 14
Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15) Jun '16 Anonymous 9
News Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11) May '16 Lucile 35
See all Taos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taos Forum Now

Taos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Taos, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,252,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC