A whirlwind tour of New Mexico proves enchanting

Having traveled through much of the American Southwest, from the golden California coast to the red deserts and majestic forests of Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Colorado, I had one state left to see. But when I proposed a tour of New Mexico, all my California friends asked, "What's in New Mexico?" I wasn't exactly sure myself, but I'd heard of the white sands and adobes and I was able to convince my dad, who was not too thrilled at first, except for enticingly cheap flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.