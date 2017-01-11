Taos center aids forest, weather services with avalanche warnings
The newly formed Taos Avalanche Center is joining forces with the U.S. Forest Service and National Weather Service to issue avalanche warnings in New Mexico for the first time. "You get a lot of snow quickly, then there's a chance that the new snow can break loose and come down the steep slopes," Bennett said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air...
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
|Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11)
|May '16
|Lucile
|35
|Taos County Forum and Discussion Board (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|hippo67
|1
|join us for a ghost hunt at eagles nest halowee... (Oct '15)
|Dec '15
|wilma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC