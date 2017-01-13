New avalanche center in northern New Mexico forms TAOS, N.M. - A new avalanche center in northern New Mexico hopes to aid the state with avalanche warnings in the region. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2iu6Hel In this Feb. 21, 2008, photo, Hannah Hutchinson, from Minnesota, skis down a run at the Taos Ski Valley, near Taos, N.M. Independently-owned ski resorts such as Taos Ski Valley are coming up with offers to entice skiers to their slopes as the industry becomes more and more consolidated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.