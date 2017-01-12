Mary Bue powers through band split, d...

Mary Bue powers through band split, divorce with desert session, yoga

Friday Jan 13

Among the singer-writer's life changes: recording a new EP, losing a band and a husband, moving to Minneapolis, and, finally, opening a yoga studio. Bue is kicking off 2017 by heading down to Taos, New Mexico, for a three-month artist-in-residence program.

