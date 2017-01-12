Mary Bue powers through band split, divorce with desert session, yoga
Among the singer-writer's life changes: recording a new EP, losing a band and a husband, moving to Minneapolis, and, finally, opening a yoga studio. Bue is kicking off 2017 by heading down to Taos, New Mexico, for a three-month artist-in-residence program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
Taos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Albuquerque collect lodgers taxes on Air... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Stevie
|3
|James J Armijo (Feb '06)
|Jul '16
|Sherry
|15
|Taos Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jul '16
|Musikologist
|14
|Review: San Cristobal Ranch Academy (Jan '15)
|Jun '16
|Anonymous
|9
|Gov. Martinez appoints Las Crucen to judicial p... (Mar '11)
|May '16
|Lucile
|35
|Taos County Forum and Discussion Board (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|hippo67
|1
|join us for a ghost hunt at eagles nest halowee... (Oct '15)
|Dec '15
|wilma
|2
Find what you want!
Search Taos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC