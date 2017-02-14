George Harrisona s entire studio catalog getting vinyl release
GEORGE HARRISON: This image shows a photograph of George Harrison taken by photographer Mike Mitchell during the Beatles first live U.S. concert hanging on the wall at the David Anthony Fine Art gallery in Taos, N.M. Harrison's entire studio catalog is being reissued to mark what would have been his 74th birthday. Late singer George Harrison's entire studio catalog is being reissued to mark what would have been his 74th birthday.
